Abstract

BACKGROUND: Take-home naloxone (THN) helps to revert the medical consequences of an opioid overdose among people who use drugs (PWUD). In France, an intranasal THN was available from July 2016 to Dec 2020, which was directly dispensed in addiction centers, after a specific education program. However, this intranasal THN was subsequently removed from the market.



OBJECTIVE: To retrospectively explore the post-dispensing proportion and conditions of use of intranasal THN kits, as well as the preferences for intranasal or intramuscular THN among French PWUD.



METHODS: Based on medical records, all PWUD who benefit from a dispensation of at least one intranasal THN kit in two French outpatient addiction centers, between July 2016 and Dec 2020, were recontacted by phone in April-May 2021, and asked if they used their kits, and, if yes, how. An additional question also explores whether French PWUD preferred being provided with intranasal or intramuscular THN kits.



RESULTS: Five hundred thirty-four (534) PWUD were provided a THN kits, but only 188 (35.2%) could be joined by phone. Of them, 26 (13.8%) did not remember being trained for and dispensed with a THN kit. Of the 160 PWUD interviewed, only six (3.7%) reported having used their kits because of an overdose, in three cases for themselves, and in three cases for someone else. In all the six situations, the victim of the overdose survived. One hundred and eleven (111; 59.0%) PWUD declared preferring intranasal THN form, while 30 (16.0%) preferred intramuscular kits, and 47 (25.0%) had no preference.



CONCLUSIONS: Compared to what was found in other countries, the proportion of use of THN was low among treatment-seeking French PWUD. This might be due to a reduced likelihood of overdose in this population, or more possibly to an insufficient interest in THN benefits by French PWUD.

