Citation
LaBrie JW, Trager BM, Morgan RM, Boyle SC, Taylor JE, Turrisi R. Addict. Behav. 2022; 129: e107257.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35092886
Abstract
Parent-based interventions (PBIs) and living at home with one's parents both have been shown to mitigate alcohol risk associated with the first year of college. The current study extends these findings by examining the independent and interactive effects of these two constructs on first-year drinking. The sample included 82 parent-student dyads. Parents were randomized to receive an online PBI that either did (intervention; n = 44) or did not (n = 38) include alcohol-related content in December 2020. Students completed online surveys assessing college residence and drinking (typical weekly and peak) in August 2020 (T1) and February 2021 (T2). Hierarchical zero-inflated Poisson models assessed the main and interaction effects of having a parent in the intervention group (vs control) and living with parents (vs without) on drinking outcomes, controlling for T1 alcohol use.
Language: en
Keywords
College students; Alcohol use; Freshman year; Parent-based intervention; Pilot trial; Residence