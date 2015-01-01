|
Citation
Wamser-Nanney R, Campbell CL. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 126: e105520.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35091133
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Relatively few maltreated children receive mental health services, despite the importance of treatment in combating the deleterious impact of maltreatment. Characteristics of the child, caregiver, and family have been investigated in relation to caregiver's help seeking behavior for children's psychological difficulties; yet, these associations have been inconsistent, and are very understudied among younger maltreated children. Other aspects of the child's environment, such as father involvement, negative life events, and neighborhood risk and satisfaction have not been examined. It is also uncertain how cumulative maltreatment and the specific forms of maltreatment - sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, neglect, and domestic violence, are associated with mental health consultation.
Language: en
Keywords
Ecological model; LONGSCAN; Maltreatment; Mental health utilization; Service use