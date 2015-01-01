Abstract

BACKGROUND: Relatively few maltreated children receive mental health services, despite the importance of treatment in combating the deleterious impact of maltreatment. Characteristics of the child, caregiver, and family have been investigated in relation to caregiver's help seeking behavior for children's psychological difficulties; yet, these associations have been inconsistent, and are very understudied among younger maltreated children. Other aspects of the child's environment, such as father involvement, negative life events, and neighborhood risk and satisfaction have not been examined. It is also uncertain how cumulative maltreatment and the specific forms of maltreatment - sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, neglect, and domestic violence, are associated with mental health consultation.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of the current study was to utilize an ecological model that included child, caregiver, family, neighborhood, and maltreatment factors to better understand caregiver's help seeking behavior. PARTICIPANTS/SETTING/METHOD: The study relied upon 448 six-year-old maltreated children (47.5% male; 48.7% Black) from the Longitudinal Studies in Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN) study.



RESULTS: Several factors, including child's gender and externalizing symptoms, and caregiver educational attainment and depression and were associated with mental health consultation. Cumulative maltreatment, however, was unrelated. When the specific forms of maltreatment were included, none of the individual maltreatment types were tied to help seeking behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Child and caregiver factors, such as child's level of behavioral challenges as caregiver's level of education and depression, may contribute to decisions regarding seeking services for young, maltreated children. However, neither cumulative nor the forms of maltreatment may correspond with help seeking among young, maltreated children.

Language: en