Evans LL, Jensen AR, Meert KL, VanBuren JM, Richards R, Alvey JS, Carcillo JA, McQuillen PS, Mourani PM, Nance ML, Holubkov R, Pollack MM, Burd RS. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
35090715
PURPOSE: Functional outcomes have been proposed for assessing quality of pediatric trauma care. Outcomes assessments often rely on Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) severity scores to adjust for injury characteristics, but the relationship between AIS severity and functional impairment is unknown. This study's primary aim was to quantify functional impairment associated with increasing AIS severity scores within body regions. The secondary aim was to assess differences in impairment between body regions based on AIS severity.
Pediatrics; Quality of life; Activities of daily living; Injuries and wounds; Outcomes assessment; Trauma severity indices