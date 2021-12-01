Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol use remains a significant contributing factor in traumatic injuries in the United States, resulting in substantial patient morbidity and societal cost. Because of this, the American College of Surgeons Verification, Review, and Consultation Program requires the screening of 80% of trauma admissions. Multiple studies suggest that patients who use alcohol are subject to stigma by health care providers and may ultimately face legal and financial ramifications of a positive alcohol screening test. There is also evidence that sociodemographic factors may dictate drug and alcohol screening patterns among patients. Because this screening target is often not uniformly achieved among all patients presenting with injury, we sought to investigate whether there are any discrepancies in screening across sociodemographic groups.



METHODS: We investigated the Trauma Quality Program Participant User File for all trauma cases admitted during 2017 and compared the rates of the serum alcohol screening test across different demographic factors, including race and ethnicity. We then performed an adjusted multivariable logistic regression to determine the odds ratio (OR) for receiving a test based on these demographic factors adjusted for hospital and clinical factors.



RESULTS: There were 729,174 traumas included in the study. Of this group, 345,315 (47.4%) were screened with a serum alcohol test. Screening rates varied by injury mechanism and were highest among motorcycle crashes (66.0% of patients screened) and lowest among falls (32.8% of patients screened). Overall, Asian and Pacific Islander (52.5% screened), Black (57.7% screened), and other race (58.4% screened) had higher rates of alcohol screening than White patients (43.7% screened, P < 0.001). Similarly, Hispanic patients were screened at higher rates than non-Hispanic patients (56.4% screening versus 46.2% screening, P < 0.001). These differences persisted across nearly all injury categories. In multivariable logistic regression, Asian and Pacific Islanders were associated with the highest odds of being screened (OR 1.34, P < 0.001) followed by other race (OR 1.25, P < 0.001) in comparison to White patients.



CONCLUSIONS: There are consistent and significant differences in alcohol screening rates across race and ethnicity, despite accounting for injury mechanism and comorbidities.

