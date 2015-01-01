Abstract

As a persistent public health problem affecting thousands of adolescents every year, teen dating violence has been studied extensively. However, gaps remain in the knowledge on what adolescents think about seeking help for violence in a dating relationship and how these attitudes might change over time. This study adopts a longitudinal person-oriented approach to explore configurations of help-seeking preferences in a sample of rural adolescents (N at wave 1 = 580, M(age) = 13 years, SD = 1.48; 52.7% female; 46.6% African American, 39.4% White, 14% Hispanic and other minorities), surveyed annually for four years, with each assessment approximately 12 months apart. Latent class analyses uncovered variation in adolescents' willingness to disclose dating violence, captured by six groups: (a) Multi-help-seekers (19%), (b) Reluctant help-seekers (15%), (c) Selective help-seekers (16%), (d) Parent confidants (11%), (e) Friends confidants (22%), and (f) Moderate help-seekers (17%). Follow-up analyses revealed that select sociodemographic characteristics (age, gender, and family income) were unevenly distributed among the identified groups, pointing to the need to account for individual and contextual influences in understanding heterogeneity in help-seeking attitudes. Latent transition models further showed that although individual membership in latent classes was generally stable between middle and high school, transitions between help-seeking classes were common as well. The article concludes by discussing these findings in the context of further research and programming to promote help-seeking among developing adolescents, including targeted strategies to address the needs of adolescents who think differently about disclosing dating abuse.

