|
Citation
|
Hansford HJ, Cashin AG, Wewege MA, Ferraro MC, McAuley JH, Jones MD. Knee Surg. Sports Traumatol. Arthrosc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35092443
|
Abstract
|
In recent years there has been a 'crisis of confidence' or 'reproducibility crisis' in many areas of science including psychology [1], neuroscience [2] and social science [3]. These issues stand to reduce confidence in the findings of science from those fields, potentially resulting in wasted research funding, resources and effort [4]. The field of sports science is not immune to these issues, with several appeals to improve research quality and move the field forward [5,6,7]. Research transparency and openness are essential to adequately appraise, replicate, and implement research findings into clinical practice and health policy. Greater transparency and openness in sports science research is needed to increase the confidence in research findings and aid reproducibility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Open science; Replicability; Transparency