Abstract

AIM: This study aims to investigate the relationship between patient safety awareness, knowledge (risk-Knowledge) and attitude about fire risk assessment during time-out (risk-Attitude) of perioperative nurses.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Perioperative nurses (N = 158) from 22 small- and medium-sized hospitals participated in the study. Participants' characteristics, knowledge and attitude about fire risk assessment were investigated using structured questionnaires.



RESULTS: Patient safety awareness, risk-Knowledge and risk-Attitude scores were high among nurses who received frequent patient safety education or fire preparedness training, while patient safety awareness partially mediated the effect of risk-Knowledge on risk-Attitude. To increase perioperative nurses' risk-Attitude, it would be effective to increase not only their risk-Knowledge but also overall patient safety awareness.

