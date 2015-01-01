Abstract

This qualitative study explores heterosexual teen girls' perceptions of parental support in abusive dating relationships during high school. Teen girls are at high risk for dating violence. Symbolic interaction theory asserts that meaning is assigned through our interactions, and these assigned meanings then influence our behavior.



FINDINGS demonstrate that teen girls assign meaning to dating and abuse, which is often reflective of traditional gender stereotypes, through their interactions with their boyfriends. However, due to the life course, parents of teens are in a unique position to provide different meanings that foster healthier dating relationships. Analysis of semistructured retrospective interviews found that, like adults, teen victims perceived parents' support to be inconsistent. Parents who provided support, such as ensuring safety, giving advice, and involving other professionals, played an instrumental role in helping teen girls end abusive dating relationships. Social workers should engage parents, schools, and peers in prevention education efforts that challenge gender norms and provide training on how to effectively intervene and provide support to teens that are experiencing abuse in their dating relationships.

