Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The volume, nature, and risks of paragliding are poorly quantified. More comprehensive understanding, including incident rates allowing comparison to similar disciplines, will help direct and appraise safety interventions.



METHODS: Paraglider pilots were surveyed regarding experience, incidents, recordkeeping, and risk perception. The survey could not capture those who had left the sport or died, so a subset of responses from UK pilots was compared to records from an incident database.



RESULTS: There were 1788 (25%) responses from 7262 surveyed. Respondents flew a total of 87,909 h in 96,042 flights during 2019. Local flying was most frequent (n=37,680 flights, 39%) but a higher proportion of hours were spent flying cross-country (n=33,933 h, 39%). The remainder were spent in competition, hike and fly, tandem, aerobatic, or instructional flight. Flying incidents led to 103 (6%) respondents seeking medical attention, attending hospital, or missing a day of work in 2019. Near misses were reported by 423 (26%) pilots. Asymmetry and rotational forces typically led to incidents, and limb and back injuries resulted. Pilots frequently failed to throw their reserve parachutes. Only 3 (0.6%) incidents involved equipment failure, with the remainder attributed to control or decision errors. Incident rates of paragliding were estimated as 1.4 (1.1-1.9) deaths and 20 (18-27) serious injuries per 100,000 flights, approximately twice as risky as general aviation and skydiving.



CONCLUSIONS: Incidents usually resulted from pilot error (control and decision), rather than equipment failure. Future safety interventions should focus on improving glider control skills and encouraging reserve parachute deployment.

