Abstract

We were very interested to read For-Profit and Not-For-Profit Inpatient Rehabilitation in Traumatic Brain Injury: Analysis of Demographics and Outcomes by Lamm et al.1 In this novel assessment of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation® (UDSMR) data, the authors compared various measures regarding the rehabilitation of individuals with traumatic brain injury in "for-profit" and "non-for-profit" institutions. The authors found that individuals at "for-profit" rehabilitation hospitals tended to be older and have shorter stays but had more efficient improvement on Functional Independence Measure® (FIM®) during their rehabilitation. In the discussion, the authors chose to highlight coding discrepancies, patient selection, and pressure from financial incentives as the primary drivers of the outcome. While we do not disagree that these factors likely contributed to the outcome, other factors should be considered...

Language: en