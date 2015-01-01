Abstract

PURPOSE: Much of the responsibility for the increasing drug overdoses in the US has been attributed to opioids but most opioid overdoses also involve another drug. The objective of this study was to identify the drugs involved in polysubstance arrests. The substances that were more likely to be found in conjunction with other substances, using the drug arrests reported to Maine's Diversion Alert Program (DAP) were examined.



METHODS: Single and multiple drug arrests were quantified (N = 9,216). Multiple drug arrest percentages were compared to single drug arrest percentages to create a Multiple-to-Single Ratio (MSR) specific to each drug family and each drug to identify over (MSR > 1) and under-representation (MSR < 1).



RESULTS: Over three-fifths (63.8%) of all arrests involved a single drug. Opioids accounted for over-half (53.5%) of single arrests, followed by stimulants (27.7%) and hallucinogens (7.7%). Similarly, nearly two-fifths (39.6%) of multiple arrests were for opioids, followed by stimulants (30.8%) and miscellaneous (13.0%). Miscellaneous psychoactive prescription substances (e.g. clonidine, gabapentin, cyclobenzaprine, hydroxyzine) had the highest (1.51) MSR of any drug family. Conversely, stimulants (0.63), opioids (0.42), and hallucinogens (0.35) were significantly underrepresented in polysubstance arrests. Carisoprodol (8.80), amitriptyline (6.34), and quetiapine (4.69) had the highest MSR. Bath-salts (0.34), methamphetamine (0.44), and oxycodone (0.54) had the lowest MSR.



CONCLUSION: The misuse of opioids, both alone and in conjunction with another drug, deserves continued surveillance. In addition, common prescription drugs with less appreciated misuse potential, especially carisoprodol, amitriptyline, and quetiapine, require greater attention for their ability to enhance the effects of other drugs.

