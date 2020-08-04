|
Citation
Bendau A, Viohl L, Petzold MB, Helbig J, Reiche S, Marek R, Romanello A, Moon DU, Gross RE, Masah DJ, Gutwinski S, Mick I, Montag C, Evens R, Majić T, Betzler F. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 102: e103582.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic is presumably having an impact on the consumption of psychoactive substances. Social distancing and lockdown measures may particularly affect the use of "party drugs" (e.g., stimulants, dissociatives, and GHB/GBL) through the absence of typical use settings. We aimed to analyse the use patterns of those substances and underlying motivations before and during the pandemic.
METHODS: A subsample of 1,231 users of stimulants (amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA/ecstasy, cocaine), dissociative drugs (ketamine, dextromethorphan, PCP), and GHB/GBL was assessed from 30th April to 4th August 2020 as part of the Corona Drug Survey, a cross-sectional international online survey in five languages that included a total of 5,049 participants. The reported use of distinct substances and the underlying motivations were ascertained before (retrospectively) and during the pandemic. Furthermore, associations between drug use as a coping mechanism, pandemic-related stressors, and substance use were examined.
RESULTS: Regarding the reported frequency of use during the pandemic, 48.0-64.8% of the sample ceased or decreased, 11.9-25.5% maintained, and 23.6-29.1% increased their consumption. MDMA/ecstasy showed the strongest decrease and GHB/GBL and dissociatives the highest increase. Participants reported that price, quality, and supply were mostly unaffected by the pandemic. The most common motivations before and during the pandemic were mood-related factors, such as a desire to feel exhilarated, euphoric, high, or buzzed. The relevance of social purposes and mood-related motivators declined during the pandemic, whereas dealing with boredom increased. Overall, 16.4-35.6% perceived drug use as helpful for dealing with pandemic-related stressors, which were associated with an increased consumption frequency.
CONCLUSION: The early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with major changes in the use of "party drugs". Those who increased their level of drug use and perceived it as a coping strategy in particular might be targeted with adaptive preventive and therapeutic measures.
Language: en