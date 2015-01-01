Abstract

Child abuse can result from physical, verbal, or sexual harm. While child abuse often involves an action that harms the child, inaction, such as neglect, can also cause harm. We present a case in which child abuse was detected through computed tomography imaging findings of severe dental caries. This case was a 5-year-old girl who fell down the stairs and hit her head. The computed tomography of her head showed no abnormalities; however, severe dental caries was detected. The mother's incomplete history and inadequate explanation of injuries further made us suspect abuse. A whole-body computed tomography was conducted for child abuse screening, which showed an unnatural fracture in the left arm. Through these imaging findings, we were able to identify and help a victim of child abuse. Physicians should be aware that severe dental caries may be a sign of child abuse.

Language: en