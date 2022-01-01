Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to define the population of pregnant women who presented to our clinic after drug exposure for suicidal purposes and to determine the effect of drug-induced poisoning on maternal and fetal outcomes.



METHODS: The records of patients who presented to the emergency department after a suicide attempt with drugs between 2017 and 2021 were retrospectively reviewed. Pregnant women aged 18 years and over who delivered their babies in our hospital were included in the study. Patient data were obtained from the hospital electronic database using the International Classification of Disease-10 code system. Demographic information, clinical characteristics, type of drugs ingested, pregnancy outcomes, and perinatal outcomes were recorded.



RESULTS: We found adverse pregnancy outcomes in five of the 28 patients included in the study. The most frequently used drugs for suicidal purposes were non-opioid analgesics, paracetamol, and antibiotics (39.3%, 35.7%, and 28.6%, respectively). Adverse pregnancy outcomes observed in the patients were preterm birth (n = 3), preeclampsia (n = 2), premature rupture of membranes (n = 1), fetal distress (n = 2), small for gestational age (n = 2), Apgar score at 5 min < 7 (n = 1), and requirement of neonatal intensive care (n = 2).



CONCLUSION: Pregnant women attempting suicide with drug exposure are at high risk of many adverse obstetric outcomes. Providing these patients with appropriate clinical care is critical for the health of the mother and fetus.

Language: en