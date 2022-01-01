Abstract

n March 2020, several countries, including France, implemented a total lockdown policy to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, involving the closure of schools with travel restrictions and stay-at-home measures expect for necessary matters close to home. These measures forced children to stay at home for an extended period. Several studies have shown an increase in the number or proportion and in the severity of domestic accidents and defenestrations among children during this period [1], [2], [3], [4]. The French National Public Health Agency and the Toulouse University Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department conducted a study on the effects of the first lockdown (March 17 to May 11, 2020) on admissions for defenestration in children in France.



The study was conducted using data from nine French emergency departments participating in the French Home and Leisure Injury Permanent Survey (EPAC), which is based on the exhaustive daily collection of data on admissions for home and leisure injuries (HLI). All patients gave their consent to participate in this study.



All non-intentional falls from a window, balcony, or terrace of children under 15 years of age (for whom admissions for HLI are more frequent) were included. The data analyzed included the demographic characteristics of the victims, the circumstances of the accident, and medical details. Additional data on the accident were collected by questionnaire from the emergency departments. The Pediatric Trauma Score and the simplified Injury Severity Score were used to assess injury severity. The frequencies and characteristics of emergency admissions for defenestration were analyzed over the period from March 17 to May 11, 2020, and compared with those over the same period during 2016-2019...

Language: en