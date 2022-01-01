|
Chaffard-Luçon MP, Beltzer N, Rigou A, Claudet I. Arch. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35101332
Abstract
n March 2020, several countries, including France, implemented a total lockdown policy to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, involving the closure of schools with travel restrictions and stay-at-home measures expect for necessary matters close to home. These measures forced children to stay at home for an extended period. Several studies have shown an increase in the number or proportion and in the severity of domestic accidents and defenestrations among children during this period [1], [2], [3], [4]. The French National Public Health Agency and the Toulouse University Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department conducted a study on the effects of the first lockdown (March 17 to May 11, 2020) on admissions for defenestration in children in France.
Injury; Pediatric; Confinement; Fall from window; Home accident