Abstract

This study aimed to assess the level of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) and to examine the relationship between exposure to war stress and posttraumatic symptoms among people who were injured during the Great March of Return (GMR) in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. A sample of 264 adults who were injured during participation in the events of GMR completed the Impact Event Scale-Revised (IES-R). IES-R has three sub-scales; intrusion, avoidance, and hyper-arousal. Only 27.3% of the participants had two or more injuries and 38.4% of participants reported having disability due to their injuries. The results showed that 95.4% of the participants had severe posttraumatic symptoms. Total score of IES-R ranged between 29 and 88 (mean = 61.28). The most frequent symptoms of trauma subscales was "Intrusion" (mean = 2.90), followed by "Avoidance" (mean = 2.73), and then "Hyper-arousal" (mean = 2.70). Level of PTSD was affected by working status, need for hospitalization, need for a referral for treatment outside the Gaza Strip, disability and severity of injury. Such high level of PSTD will have negative consequences on participants' physical and mental status. Therefore, a need for special counseling programs is required to help them to survive with least consequences of PTSD on their wellbeing.

