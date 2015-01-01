|
Citation
|
Katayama M, Kitaoka K, Aijo R. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): e25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35094704
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mothers with depressed mood tend not to seek help or support from others. Yet, there is no research providing a detailed examination of the processes that mothers with depressed mood undergo while seeking child-rearing support from their husbands. This study aimed to clarify the processes that mothers with depressed mood go through in seeking child-rearing support from their husbands and performing child-rearing duties.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parenting; Mothers; Grounded theory; Child care; Child-rearing; Postpartum depression