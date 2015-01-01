Abstract

Numerous people suffer from accidental or deliberate exposure to different pesticides when poisoning with aluminum phosphate (AlP) is increasing in the eastern countries. Aluminum phosphate is a conventional insecticide that quickly reacts with water or the moistures in the atmosphere and produces fatal phosphine gas, which absorbs quickly by the body. Oral consumption or inhalation of AlP leads to excessive reaction of the body such as fatigue, vomiting, fever, palpitation, Vasodilatory shock, increasing blood pressure, cardiac dysfunction, pulmonary congestion, shortness of breath, and death. The garlic smell from the patient's mouth or exhale is one of the methods to recognize the positioning. Due to the lack of individual antidotes, several supportive treatments are required. The present study focused on the available and new therapies that help reduce the effect of AlP poisoning and the mortality rate. The therapies are divided into the antioxidant-related agent and the other agents. The impacts of each agent on the experimental cases are reported.

Language: en