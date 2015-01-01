Abstract

Indian women exposed to gender-based violence (GBV) report experiencing cultural concepts of distress, such as tension, and trauma-related difficulties. However, tension and trauma-related sequalae have not been explicitly explored. The present study examined the symptoms, causes, and coping strategies associated with tension among slum-residing Indian women reporting GBV (N = 100). This study also explored linkages between tension and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity. Qualitative results among a subsample of women (n = 38) indicated tension was commonly reported. Tension was characterized by varied affective, behavioral, cognitive, and somatic components and was most commonly caused by interpersonal stressors. Participants described various coping strategies to manage tension, including avoiding, cognitively reframing, considering consequences, distracting themselves, seeking medical, religious and/or spiritual assistance, finding social support, and tolerating tension. Barriers to coping were stigma, hopelessness about present circumstances, and negative reactions from others. One-way analysis of covariance with Bonferroni-adjusted post hoc results (N = 100) indicated that participants with higher tension exhibited significantly higher PTSD symptom severity as compared to participants reporting no tension. Altogether, the polyvalence of tension suggested that it requires idiographic assessment. Tension appears responsive to skills consistent with evidence-based psychological treatments for Indian women from slums reporting GBV.

