Citation
Saleem F, Lambert S, Rose T. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
35099209
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Discrimination can have debilitating effects on Black adolescents' psychosocial well-being. Ethnic-racial socialization (ERS) is crucial in helping youth manage racial discrimination and its adverse effects. However, little is known about how ERS can be beneficial against discrimination for subgroups of Black youth, despite evidence that culture and nationality may influence how adults prepare youth for discrimination. The present study examined if associations between discrimination and psychosocial well-being outcomes, and the moderating effects of ERS, varied by ethnicity for African American (AA) and Caribbean Black (CB) adolescents.
Language: en