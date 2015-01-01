SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Craig MA, Kay C, Wells TB, Barnes MC. Cureus 2021; 13(12): e20581.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.20581

35103159

PMC8782639

Foreign body ingestion is a common consultation for gastroenterologists. Without knowing the object(s) ingested, the differential diagnosis is broad, especially in patients with underlying mental health conditions, such as uncontrolled bipolar disorder, prior suicide attempts, or recreational drug use. The differential should include substances taken with suicidal intent or for concealment of illicit drugs. Certain foreign objects may require urgent or emergent endoscopic intervention. However, one should also consider benign, iatrogenic causes such as large, radiolucent potassium pills given in the emergency department, which do not require further intervention or hospitalization.


deliberate foreign body ingestion; image findings; non-intentional self-ingestion; potassium chloride; radio-opaque

