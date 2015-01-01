Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is an increasing amount of research on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) among older adults in the U.S. However, under-resourced and underserved African American and Latino older adults remain underrepresented in research and interventional studies, resulting in limited data on their quality of life and health promotion practices. This study examined the association between HRQoL and several layers of independent variables, including health conditions, level of pain, sleep disorders, and lifestyle factors, among African American and Latino older adults.



DESIGN: Nine hundred and five African Americans and Latinos aged 55 years and older from an underserved urban community participated in this face-to-face structured study. Multiple linear regression was performed.



RESULTS: This study documented that HRQoL among African American and Latino participants was substantially lower compared with their White counterparts reported by other studies. Adjusting for other relevant variables, this study documented an association between: (1) physical HRQoL and financial strain, perceived health, the severity of pain, number of major chronic conditions, smoking, and binge drinking; and (2) mental HRQoL and financial strain, perceived health status, the severity of pain, and sleep disorders.



CONCLUSION: Significantly lower levels of HRQoL among underserved African American and Latino older adults, compared with their White counterparts, point to another important racial/ethnic disparity in the U.S. geriatric population. The devastating consequences of financial strain, excessive chronic conditions, undiagnosed and untreated pain, and sleep disorders are all experienced by underserved African American and Latino older adults, and these factors directly contribute to a lower quality of life among this segment of our population. Longitudinal multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary, culturally sensitive, both clinic- and community-based participatory interventions are needed to address these factors, particularly pain and sleep disorders, in order to enhance the quality of life among these underserved communities.

Language: en