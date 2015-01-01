Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knee scooters ("scooters") are a commonly used device to facilitate postoperative adherence to weightbearing restrictions. Although high rates of falls have been reported, little is known about injuries related to scooter use.



METHODS: We analyzed survey responses from 316 of 2046 members (15%) of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society in May-June 2019 describing (1) frequency of scooter recommendation; (2) indications for which they recommended scooters; (3) characteristics of patients for whom they recommended scooters; (4) prevalence, anatomic locations, mechanisms, and sequelae of scooter-related injuries; and (5) characteristics of patients with scooter-related injuries. Descriptive statistics and χ(2) goodness-of-fit tests were performed (alpha =.05).



RESULTS: Mean frequency with which respondents recommended scooters in particular was 69%. Respondents most often recommended scooters after hindfoot arthrodesis (97% [305/316]), ankle arthrodesis (96% [302/316]), and for total nonweightbearing (64% [202/316]) and to patients who were overweight (vs obese) or aged 45-75 years. Mean prevalence of scooter-related injuries was 2.5%. The most common injury mechanism was making a sharp turn (reported by 62% [103/166]). Thirty-four percent (56/166) of respondents with injured patients said patients underwent surgery to treat scooter-related injuries. Patients with scooter-related injuries were more often women, >44 years old, obese, and sedentary.



CONCLUSION: Scooters were commonly recommended postoperatively, most often for total nonweightbearing after hindfoot or ankle arthrodesis, and most often in overweight adults or those aged 45-75 years. Mean reported prevalence of scooter-related injuries was 2.5%. Female sex, older age, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle were associated with scooter-related injury. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, retrospective case series.

