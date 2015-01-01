CONTACT US: Contact info
Boyd BS, Colon F, Doty JF, Sanders KC. Foot Ankle Orthop 2021; 6(2): e24730114211015623.
35097454
Komodo dragon attacks are rare occurrences, especially in the United States. Attacks are believed to be highly infectious and venomous, leading to demise of its prey. We present a case of a 43-year-old female zookeeper attacked by an adult dragon leading to tendon and neurovascular injuries.
trauma; biomechanics; neurovascular injuries; tendon disorders