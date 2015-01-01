SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boyd BS, Colon F, Doty JF, Sanders KC. Foot Ankle Orthop 2021; 6(2): e24730114211015623.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1177/24730114211015623

35097454

PMC8702757

Komodo dragon attacks are rare occurrences, especially in the United States. Attacks are believed to be highly infectious and venomous, leading to demise of its prey. We present a case of a 43-year-old female zookeeper attacked by an adult dragon leading to tendon and neurovascular injuries.


Language: en

trauma; biomechanics; neurovascular injuries; tendon disorders

