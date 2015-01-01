|
Citation
Dewar C, Grindstaff TL, Farmer B, Sainsbury M, Gay S, Kroes W, Martin KD. Foot Ankle Orthop. 2021; 6(4): e24730114211060054.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publications)
DOI
PMID
35097481
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Foot and ankle injuries frequently require a period of nonweightbearing, resulting in muscle atrophy. Our previous study compared a hands-free single crutch (HFSC) to standard axillary crutches and found increased muscle recruitment and intensity while using the HFSC. Knee scooters are another commonly prescribed nonweightbearing device. The purpose of this study is to examine the electromyographic (EMG) differences between an HFSC and knee scooter, in conjunction with device preference and perceived exertion.
Language: en
Keywords
knee scooter; nonweightbearing; ambulatory aid; assistive device; electromyography; hands-free single crutch; iWALKFree; lower extremity injury