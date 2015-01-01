|
Spitnale MJ, Mathews CG, Barnes AJ, Thier ZT, Jackson JB. Foot Ankle Orthop. 2022; 7(1): 24730114211057886.
35097487
BACKGROUND: Annually there are an estimated 4.5 million sports- and recreation-related injuries among children and young adults in the United States. The most common sports-related injuries are to the lower extremities, with two-thirds occurring among children and young adults (age range 5-24 years). The objective is to describe the epidemiology of lower leg injuries across 27 high school (HS) sports over a 3-year period.
Language: en
epidemiology; Achilles tendon injuries; high school athletes; non–time-loss injuries; soft tissue injuries