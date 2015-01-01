Abstract

BACKGROUND: Annually there are an estimated 4.5 million sports- and recreation-related injuries among children and young adults in the United States. The most common sports-related injuries are to the lower extremities, with two-thirds occurring among children and young adults (age range 5-24 years). The objective is to describe the epidemiology of lower leg injuries across 27 high school (HS) sports over a 3-year period.



METHODS: The Datalys Center for Sports Injury Research and Prevention provided lower leg injury data for 27 sports in 147 high schools for 2011-2012 through 2013-2014 academic years from National Athletic Treatment, Injury and Outcomes Network (NATION) HS Surveillance Program.



RESULTS: The overall rate of lower leg injuries over this 3-year period was 1.70 per 10 000 acute events (AEs) (95% CI, 1.59-1.82). In men, the highest number of lower leg injuries was in football (n=181), but indoor track had the highest rate of injury at 2.80 per 10 000 AEs (95% CI, 2.14-3.58). In women, the highest number of lower leg injuries and the highest rate of injury were in cross-country (n=76) at 3.85 per 10 000 AEs (95% CI, 3.03-4.81). The practice injury rate was 0.91 times the competition injury rate (95% CI, 0.78-1.07).



CONCLUSION: An improved understanding of the most common sports in which lower leg injuries are seen may help direct appropriate resource utilization. Our data would suggest efforts toward prevention of these overuse injuries, especially in football, track, and cross-country may have the greatest impact on the health of student athletes. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, case series.

