Abstract

Functional limitations after lower extremity injury often require the use of an assistive device such as a knee scooter. Many patients find these devices to be easier and more comfortable to use than crutches or walkers. There is concern regarding the possible correlation between scooter use and DVT. Prior literature demonstrated decreased venous flow with the knee flexed, and venous stasis is a known risk factor for DVT1-3. Further, healthy volunteers using a scooter demonstrated a significant decrease in volumetric blood flow rate at the popliteal fossa4. We report the incidence of DVTs after prescription of a scooter following lower extremity injury. We hypothesized that DVT rates would be higher in patients using a scooter compared to rates of DVT in the NSQIP database...

