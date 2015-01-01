SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gould HP, Lostetter SJ, Samuelson ER, Guyton GP. Foot Ankle Orthop. 2022; 7(1): e2473011421S00217.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/2473011421S00217

PMID

35097708

PMCID

PMC8794856

Abstract

Artificial turf (AT) playing surfaces have emerged as a common alternative to natural grass (NG) at all levels of athletic competition from youth to professional. While several prior articles have compared the lower extremity injury rates on AT and NG, the heterogeneity of these studies in terms of design and methodology has led to widely variable results. The purpose of this systematic review was to determine whether any definitive conclusions can be drawn with regard to the risk of lower extremity injury on AT and NG playing surfaces...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print