Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to evaluate the effect of clinical pharmacy interventions on the unplanned rehospitalisation rates of elderly people admitted following a fall to the emergency medical treatment for the elderly unit (médecine d'urgence de la personne âgée [MUPA]) in a teaching hospital. DESIGN AND MEASURES: this was a longitudinal, comparative pilot study. Patients aged at least 75 who were admitted to the MUPA unit following a fall, who had at least two chronic diseases, and who were being treated with two or more medications were included between 1 February 2018 and 30 June 2018 and were followed for 90 days. The main outcomes were the unplanned rehospitalisation rate at Limoges Teaching Hospital within the 90 days (primary outcome), 30 days and 72 h. The estimated cost-saving was also assessed.



RESULTS: 252 patients were included. The mean age was 88.4 ± 5.8 years and the average baseline number of medications was 8.3 ± 3.4. In total, 158 pharmaceutical interventions were performed, reflecting an acceptance rate of 94.9%. We found a significant reduction in the rate of unplanned rehospitalisations at 90 days (OR = 0.45 (0.26-0.79) P = 0.005). These results were also consistent at 30 days (P = 0.035) and 72 h (P = 0.041). We found a cost-saving of €37770 related to 21 avoided rehospitalisations.



CONCLUSIONS: our results strongly emphasise the positive effects of clinical pharmacy services on the prevention of unplanned rehospitalisations of elderly patients admitted following a fall.

