Munoz-Rojas D, Ching-Alvarez C, Gonzalez-Pons KM. Glob. Qual. Nurs. Res. 2022; 9: e23333936211035750.
Señales de alerta de la violencia en el noviazgo entre estudiantes universitarios: Desde la perspectiva de los proveedores de servicios estudiantiles en Costa Rica
Dating violence has negative consequences on the well-being of college students. Thus, it is imperative that providers of student-oriented services can detect and respond to dating violence. Although many universities worldwide have implemented dating violence screenings protocols, they are not yet common practice in Costa Rica. As a result, there is inadequate recognition of this problem, so it remains unaddressed. Therefore, this qualitative descriptive study explored the perceptions of professionals working in student-oriented services in Costa Rica about dating violence warning signs exhibited by college students. 29 providers from four public universities were interviewed, and three main areas were identified from a content analysis: the process that providers follow to identify dating violence, the visible signs that victims display, and the self-protective strategies that victims employ to hide their abuse. These findings are important for researchers and practitioners wanting to improve dating violence screening instruments for the Central American context.
Costa Rica; qualitative research; young adults; abuso doméstico; adultos jóvenes; domestic abuse; healthcare professionals; investigación cualitativa; Palabras clave; profesionales de la salud