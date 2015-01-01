Abstract

Dating violence has negative consequences on the well-being of college students. Thus, it is imperative that providers of student-oriented services can detect and respond to dating violence. Although many universities worldwide have implemented dating violence screenings protocols, they are not yet common practice in Costa Rica. As a result, there is inadequate recognition of this problem, so it remains unaddressed. Therefore, this qualitative descriptive study explored the perceptions of professionals working in student-oriented services in Costa Rica about dating violence warning signs exhibited by college students. 29 providers from four public universities were interviewed, and three main areas were identified from a content analysis: the process that providers follow to identify dating violence, the visible signs that victims display, and the self-protective strategies that victims employ to hide their abuse. These findings are important for researchers and practitioners wanting to improve dating violence screening instruments for the Central American context.



===



La violencia en el noviazgo tiene consecuencias negativas en el bienestar de los estudiantes universitarios. Por lo tanto, es determinante que los proveedores de servicios orientados a los estudiantes universitarios puedan detectar y responder a la violencia en el noviazgo. Aunque muchas universidades en todo el mundo han implementado protocolos de detección de violencia en el noviazgo, aunque aún no es una práctica común en Costa Rica. Como resultado, el reconocimiento de este problema es insuficiente y sigue sin abordarse. Por lo tanto, este estudio descriptivo cualitativo exploró las percepciones de los profesionales que trabajan en servicios orientados a los estudiantes universitarios en Costa Rica sobre las señales de alerta de violencia en el noviazgo manifestadas exhibidas por los estudiantes universitarios. Se entrevistó a 29 proveedores de cuatro universidades públicas. A partir de un análisis de contenido se identificaron tres temas principales: el proceso que los proveedores siguen para identificar la violencia en el noviazgo, los signos visibles que muestran las víctimas y las estrategias de autoprotección que las víctimas emplean para ocultar su abuso. Estos hallazgos son importantes para los investigadores y profesionales que desean mejorar los mecanismos de detección temprana de la violencia en el noviazgo para el contexto universitario.

Language: en