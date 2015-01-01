SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moore A, Yee E, Willis BW, Prost EL, Gray AD, Mann JB. Int. J. Exerc. Sci. 2021; 14(3): 876-884.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Western Kentucky University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35096235

PMCID

PMC8758155

Abstract

In alignment with efforts to mitigate the negative health consequences of Parkinson's Disease (PD), the purpose of this investigation was to examine if participation in a community-based boxing program (CBP) was associated with improvements in balance and fall risk reduction among individuals with PD. In this retrospective cross-sectional study, de-identified data from 12 individuals with PD participating in a CBP was examined. Participants included those with a Hoehn and Yahr stage between 1 and 3, averaging 2.8 ± 0.8 CBP sessions per week for 6.1 ± 0.8 months between testing. Baseline and re-evaluation testing included the Fullerton Advanced Balance (FAB) Scale and Timed Up and Go (TUG) to quantify balance and fall risk. Sessions were 90-minutes in length involving a warm-up, boxing drills, strength and endurance exercises, and cool down. Sessions included multiple bouts of 30-60 second high-intensity exercise intervals (RPE between 15/20 to 17/20). Paired t-tests were used to determine if differences existed between the FAB and TUG from baseline to re-evaluation, with statistical significance accepted at p < 0.05 and > 0.8 interpreted as a large effect using Cohen's d.

RESULTS indicated a statistically significant increase and large effect in FAB performance, with a mean increase in score above previously reported minimal detectable change (MDC). While participation in CBP was associated with a statistically significant improvement and medium effect in the TUG, this did not demonstrate a population specific MDC. This study found that participation in a CBP was associated with improved balance among clients with PD.


Language: en

Keywords

Boxing training; community exercise; physical therapy; Rock Steady Boxing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print