Bonilla-Algovia E, Rivas-Rivero E. Int. J. Psychol. Res. (Medellin) 2021; 14(2): 18-29.
(Copyright © 2021, Universidad de San Buenaventura, Facultad de Psicologia)
35096353
OBJECTIVE: The main aim of this study is to analyse the acceptance of distorted beliefs about gender roles and violence against women in a sample of future teachers from Spain and Latin America.
Language: en
Cognitive Distortions; Gender Bias; Teacher Education Programs; Teacher Training.; Violence Against Women