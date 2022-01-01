Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the role of core self-evaluation in mediating between depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation in Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: We used the cluster sampling method to analyze 11,563 students from five primary and secondary schools in China for depressive symptoms, core self-evaluation, and suicidal ideation using the following scoring scales: Core Self-Evaluation Scale (CSES), Center for Epidemiologic Survey Depression Scale (CES-D), the Second Edition of the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI- II), Screen for Child Anxiety Related Emotional Disorders (SCARED), and Adolescent Self-Rating Life Events Checklist (ASLEC).



RESULTS: The incidence of depression was 29.7%; anxiety, 34.2%; and suicidal ideation, 28.0%. Core self-evaluation was a protective factor for suicidal ideation [OR 0.947, 95% CI 0.937-0.959, p<0.001]. Conversely, depression as measured by the CSES score was a risk factor for suicidal ideation (OR 1.084, 95% CI 1.073-1.096, p<0.001), as were anxiety as measured by the SCARED score (OR 1.011, 95% CI 1.006-1.016, p<0.001) and adolescent life events according to ASLEC score groups (OR 1.524, 95% CI 1.434-1.621, p<0.001). Core self-evaluation mediated the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation with an effect size of 13.9%.



CONCLUSIONS: Better core self-evaluation is a protective factor against suicidal ideation and mediates the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation. We may be able to reduce the risk of suicidal ideation and therefore suicide among adolescents by improving their core self-evaluation.

Language: en