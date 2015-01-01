Abstract

Aluminum phosphide (AIP) is a fumigant commonly used in agricultural areas. AIP is frequently misused for suicidal purposes because it is easily accessible. AIP poisoning causes severe metabolic acidosis, resistant hypotension, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and multiorgan failure with cardiogenic shock. Despite supportive management and intensive care, most patients die following AIP ingestion because there is no specific antidote. In this case report we present a 15-year-old female who presented with vomiting, coma and epigastric pain. She developed resistant metabolic acidosis and hypotension due to AIP poisoning. Although supportive treatment did not result in clinical improvement, she was successfully treated with automated red blood cell exchange. Automated red blood cell exchange is a procedure which is used to exchange the patient erythrocyte mass with donor red blood cell. Although automated red blood cell exchange is a preferred treatment method in the complications of sickle cell anemia, some blood diseases and infectious diseases such as malaria and babesiosis, there is little information about its use in poisoning. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first child with AIP poisoning who was treated with automated red blood cell exchange.

