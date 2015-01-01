|
Timmins F, Catania G, Zanini M, Ottonello G, Napolitano F, Musio ME, Aleo G, Sasso L, Bagnasco A. J. Clin. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35102617
BACKGROUND: Emergency departments are the services with the highest risk of violence for nurses. Reports of violence in health care have increased exponentially in the last decade. Front line hospital services are more at risk, and worldwide there are attempts to quantify, manage and prevent episodes of violence, but no consistent solutions have yet been identified. AIMS: To stimulate reflection on causal factors of violence against nurses in emergency departments and discuss potential solutions and strategies for aspects that largely remain unresolved.
emergency department; risk factors; violence; nurses; workplace; design