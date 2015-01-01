Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emergency departments are the services with the highest risk of violence for nurses. Reports of violence in health care have increased exponentially in the last decade. Front line hospital services are more at risk, and worldwide there are attempts to quantify, manage and prevent episodes of violence, but no consistent solutions have yet been identified. AIMS: To stimulate reflection on causal factors of violence against nurses in emergency departments and discuss potential solutions and strategies for aspects that largely remain unresolved.



DESIGN: A position paper underpinned by experiences and evidence reported in the literature.



METHODS: A search of Scopus and CINAHL using the term 'violence' provided information concerning the prevalence of the term 'violence' in contemporary literature and enabled to capture a general overview of contributing factors of violence and current approaches to its management and prevention.



CONCLUSIONS: However, while risk factors have been identified, there is a tendency to over accentuate the extent of their contribution. The main risk factors present conditions related to or accompanied by mental illness and the impact of overcrowding and long waiting times. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: More is needed in terms of implementation of more far-reaching, holistic, practical and effective management solutions to promote nurses' safety and adequately support vulnerable patients.

