Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students in the United States, and the percentage of students reporting suicidal thoughts is increasing. Nevertheless, many students at risk do not seek mental health (MH) services. This randomized controlled trial (RCT) examined the efficacy of Electronic Bridge to Mental Health for College Students (eBridge) for increasing at-risk students' linkage to MH services.



METHOD: Students from four universities were recruited via email; 40,347 (22.6%) completed the online suicide risk screen; and 3,363 (8.3%) met criteria for randomization based on suicide risk factors and lack of current treatment (62.2% female, 35.0% male, 2.8% transgender/nonbinary; 73.2% White, 7.0% Black, 19.9% Asian, 11.7% other; 12.4% Hispanic, 76.2% undergraduate). These students were randomized to eBridge [personalized feedback (PF) with option of online counseling] or Control (PF). The primary outcome was linkage to MH services within 6 months.



RESULTS: Among students assigned to eBridge, 355 students (21.0%) posted ≥1 message, and 168 (10.0%) posted ≥2 messages to the counselor. In intent-to-treat analyses, there was no eBridge effect on obtaining MH services. However, within the eBridge group, students who posted ≥1 message were significantly more likely to link to MH services.



CONCLUSIONS: eBridge shows promise for reaching a relatively small subset of college students at risk for suicide; however, engagement in eBridge was low. This study underscores the urgent need for more effective strategies to engage young adults in online mental health interventions. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

