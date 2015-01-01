Abstract

Isopropanol intoxication, whether accidental or intentional, is not unusual. Alcoholics have long-resorted to isopropanol because of its availability and cost. The incidence of isopropanol intoxication with driving, however, has been reported only a few times in the literature. A unique case is reported where an individual intentionally drank isopropanol and was involved in a minor traffic incident. The individual's impairment was not consistent with a preliminary breath test of 0.062%. The officer proceeded to an evidential breath test, but received an "interferent-detected" result, and then requested a drug recognition expert (DRE). A full DRE evaluation was performed, indicating central nervous system depressants, marijuana, and narcotic analgesics. Laboratory analysis included chromatographic testing for volatiles and an immunoassay drug screen.



RESULTS were positive for isopropanol and acetone; no other compounds were detected. This case report provides a unique comprehensive evaluation of a driver under the influence of isopropanol.

