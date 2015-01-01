|
Kirkton CA, Limoges JF. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35099075
Isopropanol intoxication, whether accidental or intentional, is not unusual. Alcoholics have long-resorted to isopropanol because of its availability and cost. The incidence of isopropanol intoxication with driving, however, has been reported only a few times in the literature. A unique case is reported where an individual intentionally drank isopropanol and was involved in a minor traffic incident. The individual's impairment was not consistent with a preliminary breath test of 0.062%. The officer proceeded to an evidential breath test, but received an "interferent-detected" result, and then requested a drug recognition expert (DRE). A full DRE evaluation was performed, indicating central nervous system depressants, marijuana, and narcotic analgesics. Laboratory analysis included chromatographic testing for volatiles and an immunoassay drug screen.
driving under the influence; acetone; breath alcohol analysis; driving while intoxicated; drug recognition expert; forensic toxicology; interfering substances; isopropanol