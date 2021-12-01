Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the distribution of injuries attributed to inflatable bounce house devices in children 2-18 years old in the United States from 2000 to 2019.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) was used to identify patients <18 years of age with injuries from activities classified as amusements (NEISS Code 1293 and 3219) during the period from 2000 to 2019.



RESULTS: A weighted estimate of 159,569 injuries was obtained using NEISS statistical weights. Injury estimates and rate of estimated injury per year showed a continued linear increase from 2000-2019 (p<0.0001). Bounce house-related injuries were more common in males (53.9%) than in females (46.1%). The injuries reported most commonly were fracture (25.8%), muscle strain (25.7%), and contusion (14.5%). The factors associated with bounce house-related injury were compared between "younger" patients ≤6 years of age and "older" patients >6 years of age. In both age groups, the patient's residence was the most prevalent location of injury (≤6 yr, 95.6%; >6 yr, 97.2%), and the lower extremity was the most prevalent anatomic site of injury (≤6 yr, 34.6%, >6 yr 35.3%). Concussion was rare in both groups (≤6 yr, 1.6%; >6 yr, 2.9%); however, concussion was 86% more prevalent in those >6 years of age (p<0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: The frequency and rate of pediatric bounce house injuries has increased steadily since 2000. The most severe injuries occur disproportionately in children > 6 years old.

