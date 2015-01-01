|
Citation
|
Bowman K, Matney C, Berwick DM. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2022; 327(5): 419-420.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35103760
|
Abstract
|
raumatic brain injury (TBI) takes a substantial toll on health and health care costs in the US. Yet TBI is often unrecognized, misclassified, undertreated (especially in its longer-term manifestations), and, in proportion to its public health consequences, underresearched. Despite the dedication of an increasing number of professionals, disciplines, and organizations devoted to TBI care and research, including innovative programs for military service members and veterans, care often fails to meet the needs of affected individuals, families, and communities. The US lacks consolidated leadership for achieving improvements in TBI care and outcomes, and, partly as a result, it lacks a strategic plan for fostering change and overseeing progress. With stronger leadership and proper redesign, the health care system could reduce the morbidity and disability associated with TBI, while enhancing the effectiveness of TBI care.
Language: en