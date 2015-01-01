Abstract

This study presents an alternative vertical total electron content (VTEC) anomaly detection technique based on diurnal VTEC values. In order to assess the consistency of the results, M(w)7.9 Wenchuan earthquake occurred on May 12, 2008 was chosen as case study because several researches were performed on this earthquake event. In this detection technique, the daily mean of VTEC (AVTEC) and standard deviation of diurnal VTEC (SVTEC) were adopted in the analytical process instead of quartile-based technique. The spatial distribution of VTEC was illustrated by AVTEC and SVTEC maps which created from ordinary Kriging interpolation technique. The anomalous day derived from AVTEC and SVTEC was observed on May 9, 2008. The anomalous zone significantly appeared within the earthquake preparation zone in the southeast of the epicenter. The results were corresponding to the previous studies in terms of time and space. Thus, AVTEC, SVTEC and instantaneous ionospheric maps created from ordinary Kriging interpolation technique should be an alternative approach for detecting ionospheric anomaly prior to earthquake occurrence.•Simplified seismo-ionospheric anomaly detection technique•Ionospheric distribution is modelled by ordinary Kriging interpolation maps•The results are consistent with the previous studies in terms of time and space.

Language: en