Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to determine the rates of road traffic injuries and deaths as well as the factors affecting their levels in the Al-Najaf governorate for 3 years (2017-2019).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data were collected and analysed from the annual report of traffic crashes statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning/Central Statistical Organisation. Al-Najaf governorate was selected as the study model for the period between 2017 and 2019. This selection was based on its urban growth, important location and standing for religious tourism.



RESULTS: Of the 8824, 9852 and 10,753 crashes reported in Iraq in 2017, 2018, and 2019, Al-Najaf governorate recorded 1057 (12%), 1041 (10.6%) and 1148 (10.7%), respectively. The percentage of injuries in Al-Najaf governorate to the total of injuries in Iraq decreased as follows: (11.9%), (10.2%) and (9.9%) for 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively, while the mortality rate decreased as follows: (8.4%), (7.7%) and (7.1%), respectively. The number of deaths and injuries on main roads and highways was higher. Besides, the rates of injuries and deaths among males were higher than in females. Driving at excessive speed was the most statistically significant factor leading to a high proportion of deaths and injuries.



CONCLUSION: This study showed a decrease in the deaths and injuries caused by road traffic crashes during the 3 years 2017-2019 in the Al-Najaf Governorate, Iraq. It seems that driving rules and regulations need to be revised so that they can have more deterrent power in preventing injuries and deaths from driving accidents.

Language: en