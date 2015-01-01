Abstract

BACKGROUND: It has been claimed that the advent of modern antidepressants has reduced the suicide rate. AIMS: To examine the correlation between the suicide rate and the prescription of antidepressants.



METHOD: A dynamic regression was employed to analyze a 73-month-long, monthly time series between 2010 and 2016 in Hungary. The independent variable was the Defined Daily Dose value for the number of antidepressant (AD) prescriptions filled each month.



RESULTS: The models failed to show a significant association between the prescription of antidepressants and age- and sex-specific monthly suicide rates.



CONCLUSIONS: The prescription of antidepressants in Hungary has had no impact on suicide rates.

Language: en