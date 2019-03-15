|
Citation
|
Henry MK, Wood JN, Bennett CE, Chaiyachati BH, Egbe TI, Otero HJ. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2022; 38(2): 65-69.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35100743
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on physical abuse in young children, we compared the following before and during the pandemic: (1) skeletal survey volume, (2) percent of skeletal surveys revealing clinically unsuspected (occult) fractures, and (3) clinical severity of presentation. We hypothesized that during the pandemic, children with minor abusive injuries would be less likely to present for care, but severely injured children would present at a comparable rate to prepandemic times. We expected that during the pandemic, the volume of skeletal surveys would decrease but the percentage revealing occult fractures would increase and that injury severity would increase.
Language: en