Citation
Corbett-Hone M, Johnson NL. Psychol. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Educational Publishing Foundation)
DOI
PMID
35099226
Abstract
Mental health professionals' responses to work with trauma survivors vary among a range of aversive and positive psychosocial experiences. This study examines the prevalence and predictors of these responses, including secondary traumatic stress (STS), vicarious resilience (VR), burnout, and compassion satisfaction (CS), among mental health professionals who work specifically with human trafficking survivors within the United States (n = 89). Specific attention is devoted to examining the role of professionals' own trauma histories and their self-care practices in building their resiliency and potentially reducing their risk of aversive work-related psychosocial experiences.
