Abstract

Mental health professionals' responses to work with trauma survivors vary among a range of aversive and positive psychosocial experiences. This study examines the prevalence and predictors of these responses, including secondary traumatic stress (STS), vicarious resilience (VR), burnout, and compassion satisfaction (CS), among mental health professionals who work specifically with human trafficking survivors within the United States (n = 89). Specific attention is devoted to examining the role of professionals' own trauma histories and their self-care practices in building their resiliency and potentially reducing their risk of aversive work-related psychosocial experiences.



FINDINGS reveal that responses range in intensity among this group of providers. Promisingly, none of the professionals demonstrated high levels of burnout and none demonstrated low CS. Furthermore, the majority of professionals in the study had low-to-moderate levels of STS and moderate-to-high levels of VR.



RESULTS from a series of multiple regressions exploring predictors of these correlates suggest that although professionals who work with trafficking survivors may risk burnout and STS, they also may receive significant personal satisfaction, growth, and resilience from their work.



RESULTS also indicate that professionals' personal experiences with trauma may act as a protective factor against aversive correlates. Altogether, findings suggest a need for professionals' active engagement in a wide variety of self-care behaviors, including seeking personal therapy as needed and engaging in advocacy, as a strategy for ensuring their well-being as they deliver mental health support for human trafficking survivors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en