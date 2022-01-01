|
Citation
|
Levi-Belz Y, Zerach G. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35099216
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Moral injury (MI) is a stressor-related phenomenon that may entail long-term ramifications. However, no study to date has examined mental health professionals' (MHPs') knowledge and treatment perspectives regarding patients with MI. This study aims to shed light on MHPs' perspectives in an experimental design using a manipulation concerning a hypothetical patient.
Language: en