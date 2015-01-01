Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the prevalence of domestic violence in adult women during confinement derived from the Co-vid-19 pandemic and individual, familiar and communitarian associated factors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A second-ary analysis was carried out the 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey on Covid-19, with national representation. A logistic regression model adjusted for the variables of interest was performed.



RESULTS: The prevalence was 5.8%. The most reported acts were shouting, insults or threats (4.3%). Most of the women who reported some type of violence in the home had already experienced it before the confinement. Low levels of well-being (OR= 1.96, 95%CI: 1.28,2.99), and living in a home where job was lost due to contingency (OR= 1.96, 95%CI: 1.41,2.73) were associated factors.



CONCLUSIONS: In care interventions, it is necessary to take into account factors that deepen the vulnerability of women, such as pre-existing violence and loss of employment.

Language: es