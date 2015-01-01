Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The flipped classroom (FC) approach and high-fidelity patient simulation (HFPS) training have shown promising effects in short-term acquisition or long-term retention of knowledge in medical education. In this study, we aimed to explore the incorporation of HFPS into the FC and the impact on the long-term (3 months after classes) knowledge retention of medical undergraduate students learning about acute organophosphorus pesticide poisoning (AOPP).



METHODS: Eighty-two fifth-year medical students were randomly divided into an HFPS group (HG, n = 40) and an FC group (FG, n = 42). A postclass quiz and preinternship quiz were performed to assess the short-term knowledge acquisition and long-term (3 months after classes) knowledge retention of both groups of students. Feedback questionnaires were administered immediately after the class and before the internship to assess the students' self-perceived competency.



RESULTS: In the postclass quiz, the scores achieved by the students from the HG and FG were 15.58 ± 2.69 and 14.62 ± 2.19, respectively. No significant difference was found between the 2 groups (P = 0.19). In the preinternship quiz, the scores achieved by the students from the HG (14.50 ± 2.16) were significantly higher than those achieved by the students from the FG (11.40 ± 2.07, P < 0.001). There was no significant difference between the postclass quiz and preinternship quiz scores achieved by the HG students (P = 0.05). However, scores in the preinternship quiz showed a significant decline compared with the postclass quiz for the FG students (P < 0.001). Students in the HG gave significantly higher scores for self-perceived confidence in dealing with AOPP patients in the forthcoming internship on the postclass and preinternship questionnaires.



CONCLUSIONS: The incorporation of HFPS into the FC approach could improve students' long-term knowledge retention of AOPP and enhance their confidence in caring for these patients in their internship.

