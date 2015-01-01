Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Reduced visibility for both drivers and pedestrians is a key factor underlying the higher risk of vehicle-pedestrian collisions in dark conditions. This study investigated the extent to which pedestrians adjust for the higher risk of road crossing at night by comparing daytime and nighttime pedestrian road crossing using an immersive virtual environment.



METHOD: Participants physically crossed a single lane of continuous traffic in an immersive pedestrian simulator. Participants were randomly assigned to either the daytime or the nighttime lighting condition. The primary measures were the size of the gap selected for crossing and the timing of crossing motions relative to the gap.



RESULTS: The results showed that there were no significant differences in gap selection or movement timing in daytime vs. nighttime lighting conditions. However, there was a marginal increase in the time to spare after crossing the road when crossing in the dark, likely due to an accumulation of small differences in gap choices and movement timing.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that pedestrians do not adjust their road crossing to account for greater risk at night. As such, this study adds to our understanding of the potential risk factors for pedestrian injuries and fatalities in nighttime conditions.

