Kumar A, Gangadharan H, Manju R, Prakash A, Arasan SS, Kumar S. Trop. Doct. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00494755221076945

35098796

Yellow phosphorous is one of the most common toxins reported to cause fulminant hepatic failure. Yellow phosphorous is a component of rodenticides and fireworks, and is freely available over the counter. The mortality rate as high as 27% from fulminant hepatic failure has been reported following ingestion of yellow phosphorous.(1) Multisystem toxicity affecting gastrointestinal, cardiac, renal and central nervous systems occurs.(2) There is a paucity of literature on its haematological toxicity. In this case report, we highlight the clinically significant myelosuppression observed in a patient resulting from yellow phosphorous; a small literature review has also been done on this rare complication.


