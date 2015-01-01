Abstract

Yellow phosphorous is one of the most common toxins reported to cause fulminant hepatic failure. Yellow phosphorous is a component of rodenticides and fireworks, and is freely available over the counter. The mortality rate as high as 27% from fulminant hepatic failure has been reported following ingestion of yellow phosphorous.(1) Multisystem toxicity affecting gastrointestinal, cardiac, renal and central nervous systems occurs.(2) There is a paucity of literature on its haematological toxicity. In this case report, we highlight the clinically significant myelosuppression observed in a patient resulting from yellow phosphorous; a small literature review has also been done on this rare complication.

Language: en